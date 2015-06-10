Do you also notice that the daily news is often predominantly negative or quite trivial? Do you ever wonder where the good news has gone?

Most what we read in the mainstream media is about conflicts, problems, political issues, interest groups, celebrities and the hypes of the day. The Christian media often aren't doing much better - perhaps adding some theological controversies to the mix or a myriad of activities in the Christian subculture.

But where is God at work in today's world? Where is the force for good? Where are the solutions for the problems?

These questions motivated a Dutch journalist in the early days of the internet to embark on a journey. His findings led to the publication of Joel News as it is today.