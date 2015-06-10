Global Transmission

We bring good news
Our story
Over 23 years online - and still the best kept secret in the Christian world :-)
Where is the good news?
Do you also notice that the daily news is often predominantly negative or quite trivial? Do you ever wonder where the good news has gone?
Most what we read in the mainstream media is about conflicts, problems, political issues, interest groups, celebrities and the hypes of the day. The Christian media often aren't doing much better - perhaps adding some theological controversies to the mix or a myriad of activities in the Christian subculture.
But where is God at work in today's world? Where is the force for good? Where are the solutions for the problems?
These questions motivated a Dutch journalist in the early days of the internet to embark on a journey. His findings led to the publication of Joel News as it is today.
Where is God at work?
The book of Acts is the exciting story of the advance of God's Kingdom in the early days of the church. The good news of the Gospel had a lasting impact.
Is Acts still happening today? If so, where and how is God's Kingdom advancing? Where are Christians making a positive difference for others? How is the Gospel message impacting whole communities? How is the face of the church changing? What are the challenges and the trends in world missions?
Would you be interested to know? To be encouraged by real and reliable stories that fuel your faith and daily life?
Joel News reports on the advance of God's Kingdom in six continents. This inspiring weekly e-zine currently serves thousands of Christians in over 100 nations.
1,159
Editions published
5,795
God stories spread
17,385
Christians empowered
2,086,200
People reached
