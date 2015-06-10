    Go Back
    Global Transmission
    7.00
    The impact and implications of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

    A numbered list of 80 observations about the impact the coronavirus may have on the future of church and mission.

    By Jason Mandryk, editor of Operation World.

    E-book in pdf | trend forecast | 53 pages | reading time: 2 hours
