Joel News podcast
An inspiring podcast based on our weekly publication.
Available editions:
# 1362 – global evangelization (8 min)
# 1366 – faith in unexpected places (13 min)
Revival behind bars
How God's grace transformed Los Olmos, Argentina's largest maximum security prison.
This inspiring e-book describes in detail how the revival in Los Olmos prison started, which changes it brought, how inmate leadership emerged and how the prison church was organised. Specific attention is given to the role of the prayer watches and how the revival influenced other prisons across Argentina. Detailed growth statistics are included.
E-book in pdf | original revival story | English | 42 pages | reading time: 45 mins | suggested donation € 7 or $ 8
Bible reading plan
This reading plan links stories from Acts in the Bible with similar real stories today.
The book of Acts is the exciting story of the advance of God's Kingdom in the early days of the church. The Gospel message had a lasting impact. This 7-day reading plan covers Acts 1-3. The matching stories come from our weekly publication Joel News.
Choose your preferred language:
Hope in a pandemic
In the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, how can Christians respond effectively in times of crisis?
Church history can teach us an important lesson - to keep calm, to care for others, and to focus on God’s purposes. Get your free copy of this amazing story of love and courage!
Choose your preferred language:
English | Deutsch | Nederlands | Indonesia | عربى | Português | Español | українська | Polskie