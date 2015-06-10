    Go Back
    Revival Behind Bars
    7.00
    How God's grace transformed Argentina's largest maximum security prison.

    This e-book is a classic that's only available here! Authors Michael Richardson and Juan Zuccarelli describe in detail how the revival in Los Olmos prison started, which changes it brought, how inmate leadership emerged and how the prison church was organised. Specific attention is given to the role of the prayer watches and how the revival influenced other prisons across Argentina. Detailed growth statistics are included.

    E-book in pdf | original revival story | 42 pages | reading time: 45 mins
