A large harvest

Thousands of people packed the sandy shore of Lake Kivu to witness the baptisms. The elderly and disabled were baptised first, followed by pregnant women and long lines of men and women. Eight pastors baptised 1,971 people in about 2 ½ hours. People emerging from the lake couldn’t have been happier. Wide smiles filled many faces as they exited the water and made their way to white tents, where they changed out of their water-soaked baptismal robes.