A real sharing community

‘Son of Man’ is another one of these communities, located in the hills outside Taichung. They are a self-contained people who raise their own animals, grow their own food and are housed in yurts (Mongolian tents) made entirely of recyclable materials. They invite anyone who is not able to cope with life to join them and allow them to see another possibility, another way to function and share life. They communicate their ethos through poetry, writings, and beautiful music. ‘Son of Man’ is truly a place where people can learn to live again.